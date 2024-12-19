‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ Revealed the Backstory for One of the Main Characters, and I’m in Disbelief

Fine, Ubisoft. I’ll say it. Assassin’s Creed Shadows is looking magnificent. I’m looking at my 2024/2025 Bingo card, and I didn’t have “Ubisoft Redemption Tour” on it. But, judging by what’s been revealed in an exclusive chat with Entertainment Weekly? Shadows might have the sauce, man. I can’t even offer my usual snarky comments about it.

So, Entertainment Weekly sat down with the creative director of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Jonathan Dumont. The main topic of discussion was one of the game’s co-leads, Naoe. Specifically, we were given a sneak peek of what to expect from the stealth shinobi’s backstory!

Videos by VICE

“Assassin’s Creed Shadows plays out through the dueling perspectives of both Yasuke and Naoe. Their stories start to collide in 1579, the year that the son of feudal lord Oda Nobunaga, the daimyō Yasuke serves, tries and fails to invade Iga. ‘[Naoe] was shielded by her father from what’s happening in the world, and it comes crashing down,’ Dumont explains.”

fine, ubisoft — I guess ‘assassin’s creed shadows’ will be one of 2025’s best games

Screenshot: Ubisoft

“’She is pushed into war. She doesn’t know much about her origins. Her father’s been training her, but she doesn’t know much about her mother, who’s been gone. But as a cool proverb from Japan says, ‘a frog in a well knows nothing of the sea.’ She is tossed into the real world, and through that, she will learn that she is not just a shinobi, that there is a little bit of a lineage or at least some mystery about some sort of different type of shinobi. They’re Assassins, so she’s somewhat linked to that,’” Dumont tells EW.

As a lover of Batman, I gotta say, Naoe is certainly radiating “Protector of Gotham.” I thought Yasuke would be my favored choice in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. But, perhaps Naoe has sprung up to the top of the mountain! Dumont left us with a final teaser, refusing to reveal all his secrets!

“‘She will start a bit of a path of vengeance or fulfilling a promise that she made to her family,’ he says. ‘As she discovers a world in need, she begins to really value the community values her father taught. Can she make a better world? [She realizes] they are people who cannot defend themselves, which is tied a little bit more to the models of the [Assassin] Brotherhood.’”