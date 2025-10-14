Assassin’s Creed Shadows Switch 2 Release Date Leaked, Surprise Shadow Drop Coming Soon

A new leak has revealed that a major AAA game will be coming to Nintendo Switch 2 very soon. According to the rumor, Assassin’s Creed Shadows Switch 2 edition will be shadow dropped without any marketing.

Screenshot: Ubisoft, Nintendo

While there had been rumors of Assassin’s Creed Shadows coming to Switch 2, most assumed the port wouldn’t be released until late 2026. After all, the giant open-world title seems pretty big in scope for the Nintendo handheld. However, according to a new leak, the Japan-based Assassin’s Creed RPG is actually releasing on Switch 2 much sooner than anyone might have expected.

This latest report comes from gaming insider billbil-kun, who has a long track record of posting accurate leaks. In an October 14 post, the journalist revealed that the Assassin’s Creed Shadows Switch 2 release date is December 5, 2025. This is pretty surprising, given that Ubisoft hasn’t really given us any updates about this port up to this point. According to billbil-kun, the studio is actually planning to shadow drop AC Shadows for the Switch 2.

Screenshot: Dealabs, Ubisoft

“Following our recent investigations, we are able to confirm the arrival of Assassin’s Creed Shadows on Nintendo Switch 2. According to our information, the physical version of AC Shadows will be released in France on December 5, 2025.”

However, billbil-kun also warns players that the physical edition of Assassin’s Creed Shadows Switch 2 will be a Game Key Card. At this point, this is kind of a given with all Ubisoft releases.

AC Shadows Could Be a New Switch 2 Benchmark for Graphics & Performance

Screenshot: Ubisoft

While not everyone loved Assassin’s Creed Shadows, the 2025 RPG could set a new benchmark for the Switch 2. When Star Wars Outlaws launched on Switch 2 in September, critics and players were floored by the quality of the port. Specifically, the handheld mode was praised for its graphics and performance, which were especially impressive given the game’s massive open-world maps and deep space exploration.

According to Digital Foundry, Star Wars Outlaws Switch 2 edition achieved all of this by using DLSS and ray tracing. With Ubisoft also publishing Assassin’s Creed Shadows, could we see another impressive Nintendo port? Obviously, the games have two different development teams.

However, with how good AC Shadows looks, it’s definitely possible we’ll see a new benchmark for Switch AAA games.

Screenshot: Ubisoft

It should be pointed out that Assassin’s Creed Shadows uses the AnvilNext engine, whereas Star Wars Outlaws used Snowdrop. Also, the 2024 RPG is a bit more complex graphically, so we’ll just have to wait and see. However, if this latest leak is to be believed, we won’t have to wait too long. AC Shadows will be shadow dropping on the Nintendo handheld on December 5.