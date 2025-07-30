Assassin’s Creed Shadows Update Adds New Game+ and More

It’s been a wild ride for what’s become Ubisoft’s flagship franchise. Some still hold Assassin’s Creed II as the pinnacle of the series. Others have been willing to see the merit in other entries. Assassin’s Creed Shadows was among those released to a great reception, and now we’re getting an update with New Game+ and other adjustments.

Ubisoft dropped a blog post detailing the patch in full:

NEW GAME+

New Game+ is coming to Assassin’s Creed Shadows!

Upon completing the main story on any difficulty, start a new game while keeping all collected skills, gear, Allies and hideout progression from your first playthrough. You can start a New Game+ playthrough from the Memory Menu in the Animus after finishing all journeys of Naoe, Yasuke and Junjiro.

Upon completing a New Game+ playthrough you’ll be awarded Whisper of Gold, and Dragon’s Gold! Brand new gold plated Legendary Long Katana and Legendary Katana with their own unique perk engravings.

Take your journey through Feudal Japan to the next level as many times as you want… or at least up to 8 times with New Game+! With each new venture into New Game+, face stronger foes, more demanding challenges, and tests of your Shinobi and Samurai skills.

ANIMUS RIFT

Respond to The Guide’s call and journey into a deeper layer of the Animus where a new mystery awaits.

Rifts are a deeper layer of simulation within the Animus – mysterious and fractured spaces where the Animus interprets genetic information in unusual ways. While some Rifts are solely used for communication across space and time, others may carry challenges and secrets that have long remained hidden – until now.

The new quest, Chained will be present on the Animus Board after players have unlocked Yasuke in the Open World, and completed From Spark to Flame to access the Animus System.

Another game to add to my list

I skipped Valhalla and a couple of other games in the series while Ubisoft figured some stuff out. But it looks like they really did have something with Shadows. I’m definitely looking to see if they came back around on the series for real.