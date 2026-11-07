‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ Just Got a Major Update That Fans Have Been Waiting Years For

The New Game+ mode for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla has officially launched, ready for gamers on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro. Plenty of new content awaits, including achievements, a new outfit inspired by another Assassin’s Creed title, and more.

Included in Update 1.8.0, called “The Most Requested Update”, the New Game+ is part of several quality of life updates, including bug fixes, a new “Stash” option that makes inventory organization easier, and balancing changes that help dual wielding feel more natural. New Game+ content becomes available after players complete the Holy Day Quest, which wraps up near the end of the main game.

Videos by VICE

To launch New Game+ content, players just need to choose the “New Game+” option from the main menu. Fortunately for anyone who devoted hours to finishing Valhalla’s sprawling story, plenty carries over from the first run into New Game+. Along with their inventory, players keep their gear and weapons, including customized items. Customization also carries over for their horse, their raven companion Sýnin, and their longship.

Other important content that carries over into New Game+ includes runes they collected, codex entries they discovered, and Jomsviking they recruited. On top of that, players entering New Game+ also receive a new outfit based on Naoe from Assassin’s Creed: Shadows. To get Naoe’s outfit for Eivor, go to the Animus Store from the main menu and select the “Master Assassin Naoe” outfit from the Exclusive Offers tab.

Play video

‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ Fans Can Finally Replay the Game Without Starting From Scratch

First released in 2020, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla centers around Eivor – whose last name is either Varinsdottir or Varinsson, depending on which version the player chooses – whose memories are being relived by Assassin Layla Assan in modern-day. The game begins with Eivor witnessing the destruction of their village and death of their parents at the hands of a vindictive warlord. Spanning years and multiple countries, the story centers on epic battles, Norse myth, and saving the world from a minor problem with Earth’s atmosphere.

Beyond the “The Most Requested Update” patch, Assassin’s Creed fans have plenty of new material to enjoy or look forward to. Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced was released this past July, offering a full remake of the 2013 game.

And though very few official details are available yet, a new Assassin’s Creed game is currently in the works, with an update coming in 2027.