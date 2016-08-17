Listen to A$ton Matthews’s New Song “Desperado”

The life of an outlaw has always loomed large in the American imagination, from the cowboy days all the way to the present. It’s no surprise, then, that A$ton Matthews finds a way to connect that history on his new song “Desperado,” which premiered on Noisey Radio on Beats1 over the weekend and which is premiering online today.

“We was just young living savage ain’t no way around it huh” he growls over a titanic beat from Luca Vialli. There’s a snarl in his voice that suggests there’s no stopping him any time soon. “Mama I’m thugging in London!” he announces elsewhere. Hell yeah.

Videos by VICE

A$ton is getting ready to bring these kinds of heated lines back into the overall rap conversation. The long-awaited follow-up to his breakthrough project A$ton 3:16, Chapovelli, is coming soon, and “Desperado” is the first track. A$ton describes Chapovelli as his “sacrifice to the game.” Listen to “Desperado” below, and check out this past weekend’s episode of Noisey Radio on Beats1 here.

Follow Noisey on Twitter.