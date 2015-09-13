Aston Villa’s Homegrown Jack Grealish Scores Goal Best Described by Quantum Physics

Fuck the space-time continuum. Jack Grealish, a young man with a cartoonishly British haircut, netted an astounding ball that braided itself between personnel of two full teams in a way that can be only explained by Niels Bohr.

In the 39th minute, the ball disassembled its particles on one side of a mass of Aston Villa and Leicester players, only to reassemble itself on the other end to the tune of a resounding thwack.

But the context might be even more pitch-perfect: this is the first time the 20-year-old midfielder has ever scored for Aston Villa, a club that reared his career since the age of six.

“Genuinely, this boy is a Villa fan. He grew up dreaming in Claret and Blue,” said the announcer. While his allegiance to Aston Villa is unwavering, let’s see how he decides his nationality. (Go on, Ireland.)

UPDATE:

Despite Grealish’s heroic homegrown Villa story, Leicester thwarted The Lions’ efforts with a 3-goal run to finish out 3-2. Nathan Dyer was on the receiving end of a dangerous challenge from keeper Brad Guzan that left him floored for minutes, but walked away with a game-winner.

Such is the cruel world of the Premier League.