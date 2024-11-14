‘Astro Bot’ Continues Its Hot Streak With Exciting DLC Rumors

Astro Bot entered the room with loud, rousing applause from everyone — critics and gamers alike. Currently, the game has an astronomical 95% aggregate score on OpenCritic. Basically, if this isn’t one of the nominees for Game of the Year, the awards are rigged! But, before we get there, we have DLC rumblings to pay attention to!

I suppose Astro Bot wants to remain in the gaming conversation because a few Reddit users found something real interesting in the game’s credits!

Videos by VICE

Rayman? Croc? Beyond Good and Evil? Oh, Astro Bot, why are you doing this to me? I know they’re going to just be cameos in the game, but still. This is Dwayne DLC fodder. These are the guys and gals that specifically appeal to me — all in one spot! But, hold on. …I think there’s one more rumored character someone happened to find…

You can’t have a party without Tomba! God, I’m so happy Tomba is back in action. Truly underrated games. If they hadn’t already remastered Tomba, I’d have likely chosen that for my Waypoint Wishlist entry this week!

‘astro bot’ pleases the masses with rumored DLC characters

Speedrun levels, fan-favorite characters, a 20/10 base game. What can Astro Bot do wrong? …It’s sad because I feel like Astro Bot has done a better job advertising some of these characters than they’ve received in years. But, hey, that’s show business, baby. Wait. …Could these be level teases, too?

Please, Sony. Give me a Tomba-themed Astro Bot level, and I’ll say only nice things to you and about you from now on. I’ll make Waypoint a PlayStation-only vertical and spew bile about any of your competitors. Okay, I can’t promise any of that because it compromises my journalistic integrity. But, it would make me very happy. And shouldn’t that be enough?

“Pure fun at its finest! It is a blast from the first bot to the platinum trophy popping satisfying the collector inside of you. The game is a love letter to the history of PlayStation with Easter eggs scattered round every corner. The game is a masterpiece!” I mean, go off, Metacritic user reviews. I guess that’s better than, uh… other games being review-bombed.