‘Astro Bot’ Is Dropping a Surprise Holiday-Themed Level Tomorrow

It’d be disingenuous to call it a “surprise.” But, Astro Bot quickly sprung to the front of the pack in 2024 as one of the year’s best games! As a platformer fanatic myself, it always warms my heart when an underrated genre realizes its full potential. So, Sony being Sony, fans of Astro Bot will receive the surprise of a lifetime on December 12! Indeed, we’ll be looking forward to the holiday-themed “Winter Wonder”! It’ll be a free level with all kinds of tasty PlayStation morsels!

“You will need to have completed the game for this special update to appear. Since we want it to remain a little surprise, we will not say too much. But you should expect a fun-filled level with shiny presents, a good dose of jingle bells, and brand-new special bots to add to your crew!” the PlayStation Blog emphasizes.

“This winter holiday update was made with every user in mind. Meaning it is a celebration enjoyable for children and adults alike. So, no hair-pulling challenge this time! We had a lot of fun making this special present for you all. And we hope you enjoy it very much, too.”

Screenshot: Sony Interactive Entertainment

‘astro bot’ gets festive with a free holiday-themed level

If you aren’t excited about this Astro Bot holiday extravaganza — you should be. Admittedly, I love it when games bust out the festive levels and aesthetics! By which I mean “Halloween” and “Christmas.” Done correctly, it gets you in the proper mood to fully enjoy two of the most costly times of the year!

Plus, it’s Astro Bot. Even as a bit of a PlayStation mark? I hadn’t really heard of the IP before the free Astro’s Playroom game for the PlayStation 5. To this day, it’s probably one of the only games to fully showcase what the DualSense controller could do! …Or, at least, what the possibilities were. All yammering and off-shooting aside, I’m supremely excited to express some holiday cheer! …Especially after a 2024 that was way more eventful than it should’ve been! Astro Bot, light my world aflame with your cold, snowy secrets!