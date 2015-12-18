Astronaut Instagrams Stunning Photos of Earth from Space



These photos might make you wish you had fulfilled that childhood dream of being an astronaut after all. Scott Kelly has been chilling up in space since March, and even though he’s seemingly lightyears away he’s been using social media to stay in touch with other earthlings. The commander of the International Space Station is currently seven months into a year-long mission, and over the year he’s shared a series of incredible photos of his view of the earth. Taken from a vantage point of 400km above, the images look like abstract works of art ripped right off a gallery wall. The planet’s rivers, sand dunes and industrial zones have been captured in stunning texture and color. Thank god for Instagram, right?

Check out some of the photos below:

#LaterGram Halloween #EarthArt For all you zombies below last night. Brains! #YearInSpace A photo posted by Scott Kelly (@stationcdrkelly) on Nov 1, 2015 at 10:47am PST

#USA #EarthArt #YearInSpace A photo posted by Scott Kelly (@stationcdrkelly) on Oct 25, 2015 at 10:02am PDT

#EarthArt Across the greatest desert – #Sahara. #YearInSpace #desert #earth #art #space #iss #spacestation A photo posted by Scott Kelly (@stationcdrkelly) on Oct 17, 2015 at 1:09pm PDT

#EarthArt One pass over industrialized #China 2 of 10. #YearInSpace #earth #art #space #photo #spacestation #iss A photo posted by Scott Kelly (@stationcdrkelly) on Oct 15, 2015 at 10:02am PDT

You can follow Scott Kelly on Instagram and Twitter.

The article first appeared on The Creators Project Australia.

