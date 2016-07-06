Astronautica’s “You Should” Is the Soundtrack to Your Aimless Summer Nights



Photo by Christian Long

LA beat scene maven Edrina Martinez, known on your speakers as Astronautica, had us yearning for summer all the way back in January with her supremely chill sophomore record Gemini (Alpha Pup), a collection of electronic jams rooted as much in Aaliyah and Nirvana as they are in her meticulously layered synth lines.

After hitting the road for a West Coast tour, Martinez is back with “You Should,” a luminous track built on house bones and breathy melodies that plays like the soundtrack to a summer night with no plans, but plenty of options.

“One Sunday we had nothing to do, so we drove up PCH all the way past Malibu,” Martinez says about inspriation behind track, a stand alone offering en route to a new project. “We were driving with no place to go. It was one of those perfect lazy days. And I have been having a lot of those lately. I’ve been trying to write songs to capture that feeling of cruising along the coast with the windows down. Something that sounds like California.”

Listen to the premiere of Astronautica’s “You Should” below.

