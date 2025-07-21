astronomers-just-caught-a-glimpse-of-a-baby-planetary-system-being-born

About 1,300 light-years away from Earth, a baby star named HOPS-315 is giving us a live glimpse of how solar systems are born. It’s offering us a glimpse into how our own solar system might have come into existence, too.

Thanks to the combined powers of the James Webb Space Telescope and the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array, astronomers, publishing their findings in Nature, have caught a glimpse of what appears to be the very first spark of planet formation. Think of it like an ultrasound but for a planet.

HOPS-315 isn’t hosting fully formed planets yet. It’s harboring planetesimals, the small bits of space debris that eventually coalesce and form into planets. Scientists picked up signs of silicon monoxide gas cooling into solid crystalline minerals—building blocks that, ultimately, in a very long time, will become a planet.

What Astronomers Have to Say About Planet Formation

In a press release, Melissa McClure of Leiden University states that this is the earliest stage of planet formation ever observed outside our cosmic neighborhood. Before this, every planetary system we’ve caught forming was already halfway through baking its planets. HOPS-315 is still mixing ingredients.

The baking metaphor is rather apt, because that’s essentially what’s happening, but on a cosmic scale. Just imagine that before you bake the cake, before you even mix the eggs, flour, and the cocoa powder, you have to build the oven from scratch. The star itself is an orange dwarf, about 60 percent the mass of the Sun, so it’s not fully ready to cook yet. But give it a million years or so, and it should reach solar proportions.

What makes this system especially interesting is that it resembles our own solar system back when it was just a spinning disk of dust and debris. One glowing hot spot in particular, located 2.2 astronomical units from the baby star, suggests planets will eventually call this dusty chunk of space home.

HOPS-315 is just a little baby solar system, yet it’s already giving us a glimpse into our own origin story.