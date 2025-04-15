Asus Is Launching Hatsune Miku PC Components - Now You Can Have A Waifu Gaming Rig

ASUS has teased a new collaboration with Hatsune Miku, featuring PC parts themed around the iconic Japanese Vocaloid star. From custom keyboards to a rainbow-colored RTX 5060 Ti O8G graphics card, the upcoming crossover has it all. If you’ve ever wondered what your gaming rig would look like as a waifu, you’re in luck!

You can Now Turn Hatsune Miku INto A PC

Screenshot: Asus

The upcoming collaboration was first teased in a video by Tony Wu, the General Manager of ASUS China. The executive showed off various PC components that will be included in the upcoming Miku-inspired collaboration. Naturally, all of the parts feature the Vocaloid’s signature white, blue, and pink color scheme.

According to the video, the limited-edition crossover will feature eight PC components for fans to collect. This includes the much-anticipated RTX 5060 Ti O8G graphics card. Here’s a list of every Hatsune Miku PC part rumored to be included in the ASUS collaboration (via Google Translate):

ASUS TX301 Gaming Headset Hatsune Miku Edition

Gaming Headset Hatsune Miku Edition ASUS ROG B850 Motherboard Hatsune Miku Edition

Motherboard Hatsune Miku Edition ROG Zephyrus A23 Chassis Hatsune Miku Edition

Hatsune Miku Edition ASUS TX98 Gaming Keyboard Hatsune Miku Edition

Hatsune Miku Edition ASUS TX MINI Gaming Mouse Hatsune Miku Edition

Hatsune Miku Edition ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 360 LCD Water Cooled Hatsune Miku Edition

Hatsune Miku Edition ASUS ROG Zephyrus RTX5060Ti O8G Graphics Card | Hatsune Miku Edition

| Hatsune Miku Edition ASUS ROG Zephyrus Gaming Router 2 Miku Edition

Screenshot: Asus

Asus Teams up With Vocaloid Star

Indeed, this isn’t the first time the company has teamed up with the digital icon. In fact, the company recently launched the TUF Gaming x Hatsune Miku collaboration, and the product lineup includes headphones, a keyboard, and a mouse. Suffice it to say, if you’ve been dying to convert your gaming rig into the Vocaloid herself, you now have many options to choose from.

2025 has already been a pretty big year for Miku, as she also made her debut as the Fortnite Festival icon artist in January. The popular battle royale was taken over by players spamming the “Miku Beam” emote while getting decimated by Godzilla’s massive laser. Yes, you read that sentence right. Which is to say, the digital singer has never been a bigger pop culture icon than she is now—so the ASUS collaboration makes perfect sense.

However, it’s unclear whether all of the PC components teased will be released worldwide. For now, it appears that some of the parts may only be sold in China. So, if you have any interest in giving your PC a special glow-up, now’s your chance. Just don’t get too attached to your gaming rig—like that one guy who married his Hatsune Miku blender.