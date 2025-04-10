The ASUS ROG Falchion Ace HFX Is the Greatest 65% Keyboard I’ve Ever Used, With One Simple Flaw (Review)

The term “Hall Effect Keyboard” was not something I had ever considered before. I had heard of how Hall Effect joystick modules could eliminate stick drift, but I didn’t realize that it would also have a pretty dramatic effect on something I used daily. Rather than relying on a typical switch, it uses magnets to detect keypresses. The ASUS ROG Falchion Ace HFX is one of the best keyboards I’ve ever used. And that’s high praise, coming from someone who has used so many different keyboards before. But one simple little flaw makes it one small step away from being the GOAT of keyboards.

Hall Effect Switches Make This ASUS PRODUCT A Joy to Type On, Game On, and Everything in Between

I’ve been using the ASUS ROG Falchion Ace HFX for about two weeks straight now, and it’s one of the most comfortable keyboards I’ve ever used. It activates quickly and has improved my overall typing speed and accuracy since using it. And since it’s a 65% keyboard, it does away with some extra keys while still allowing access to them via FN shortcuts. It took me, admittedly, far longer than I’d like to admit to see this, especially since this is my first 65% keyboard. But even comparing it to some full-sized and 75% keyboards, the additional room is quickly noticeable.

But the bells and whistles that come alongside the ASUS ROG Falchion Ace HFX are where it shines. It still offers media control via a touch strip on the rear of the keyboard. It also has two USB C slots, an 8000mhz polling rate, and a size of just 315 x 115 x 35 mm; it’s tiny yet mighty. And the ability to connect this keyboard to two devices at once, swappable with the flip of a switch, is incredibly impressive. Seeing as I tend to play games like Final Fantasy XIV on my PlayStation 5, this will allow me to switch between my PC and my PlayStation on the fly.

It was also surprising to see that the ASUS ROG Falchion Ace HFX comes with a keyboard cover to keep away dust, dirt, and my cats. Sure, they’re just little guys and don’t know any better. But if I can keep any cat hair out of this keyboard, I’ll be very happy about that. Genuinely a joy to use, regardless of the situation. But there’s just one gripe that I happen to have with the layout of this particular keyboard.

There Has To Be a Better Place for the Copilot Button To Go On This Keyboard, Right?

Fun fact: Did you know that you can disable CoPilot on Windows devices? It was something that I never used before getting this keyboard, but accidental button presses kept reminding me that CoPilot existed. Located directly beneath the right shift and to the left of the left arrow, I continuously activated this feature without any intention to do so. Especially during the first week when I was getting used to the layout of this particular keyboard. It’s smaller, and my fingers are very used to a certain way of typing. So, CoPilot needed to go the way of the dodo.

Some folks may love CoPilot. Others, myself included, aren’t the biggest fans of this feature. And having a dedicated button prominently featured on the bottom bar can be slightly infuriating to some folks. Especially those with a staunch stance on AI. So, after disabling CoPilot? My heart was back into the game. This keyboard has earned its permanent residency on my office desk.

It doesn’t matter if I’m going to be gaming or typing on this beautiful piece of equipment. It feels fantastic to use for any task at hand. If you’ve been searching for a 65% keyboard, you can stop your search now. This does everything you could ever ask for in a keyboard this size, all while handling anything I could toss its way. Just make sure you know how to get rid of CoPilot before you hook this one up. You’ll thank me for it later.

Verdict: Class Of Its Own

The ASUS ROG Falchion Ace HFX is available now for a suggested MSRP of $199.99. A sample was provided for the sake of review. Reviewed on PlayStation 5 and PC.