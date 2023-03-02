Can’t Sleep? Save 15% on ASYSTEM’s Top-Rated (and Delicious) Sleep Gummies

I would bet all my money that the bond that unites ALL of us (yes, even the Live, Laugh, Lovers) is a lack of sleep. When was the last time you talked to anyone that said they had no issues sleeping? It was probably someone with disposable income and no responsibilities (or a baby). Let’s face it—we’re all overworked, underappreciated, and just trying to make it to that sweet release at the end of the day when we get to black out and forget all about it. According to the Sleep Foundation, “between 10% and 30% of adults struggle with chronic insomnia,” and “insufficient sleep has an estimated economic impact of over $411B each year.” That’s a hell of a lot of money spent on mattresses, special pillows, and noise machines.

If you’ve tried everything (short of horse tranquilizers), maybe you’ve dabbled in the world of “sleep gummies”—gummies (always an appealing format) infused with assorted herbal and medicinal compounds that purport to help you catch Z’s. The most recent addition to the realm of these offerings is ASYSTEM‘s Complete Calm Sleep Gummies. We’ve reviewed quite a few of ASYSTEM’s attention-grabbing wellness products—including the brand’s libido gummies, and Radical Relief CBD Roll-On—and while we have yet to take the sleep gummies for a spin, we can assure you if they’re anything like the libido gummies, they’re sure to taste amazing at a bare minimum. Isn’t that (at least) half the appeal of all gummy supplements? But it would be cool if they also helped us sleep, so, like you, we were also wondering “what’s even in these?”

ASYSTEM makes two versions of its sleep gummies—one with melatonin and one without—that have seemed to perform well in clinical studies conducted with support from the brand. Those results (more on those below) beg the question: What the hell is even in the gummies that could lead to these results? First of all, there’s Safr-Inside, which is obtained from the redder part of the saffron stigma, and, according to the National Library of Medicine, “has been recognized for its antidepressant and anti-anxiety properties.” OK, swag. Of course the melatonin gummies contain melatonin, but the version without contains L-tryptophan, an amino acid that is supposed to help the body fall asleep quicker (anyone else suddenly hungry for turkey?). Additionally, both gummies contain all sorts of soothing herbal stuff, like chamomile extract, passion flower extract, holy basil, lion’s mane mushrooms, rhodiola, lemon balm, and a mix of “night terpenes” (myrcene, linalool, terpinolene, phyto) that, “studies have shown…have direct physiological effects on the body, helping to relieve stress and calm the mind,” according to ASYSTEM.

So… do they… work? We haven’t given them a shot yet, but we’ve been impressed by the brand’s other stuff. According to ASYSTEM, 82% of participants in the aforementioned clinical studies saw improvement in sleep quality and 79% fell asleep faster.

So, what do all the gummy-eaters in non-clinical settings say? According to hoards of enthusiastic reviewers—yes, they work. With a 4.8 out of 5 star rating on ASYSTEM’s site, they have earned some surprisingly effusive reviews about life-changing effects. “So grateful I found this! I have struggled with severe insomnia for 60 years; and this is the only thing that helps,” commented one five-star reviewer. As for the melatonin-free version, if you’ve tried melatonin in the past, and woken up feeling groggy, just know that the melatonin-free gummies are an excellent option “without any sense of unpleasant lack of alertness in the AM,” according to another satisfied review.

ASYSTEM has decided to kick off Sleep Month in style, and is offering VICE readers 15% off with promo code VICE15, so you can jump start your new well-rested routine at a discount. Speaking of routine, did we mention the brand also sells a Complete Calm System that combines the sleep gummies and de-stress gummies into one big “take a deep breath” anxiety-relieving combo? Try and forget about all that impending doom, and maybe pop a gummy for peace of mind.

Sleep tight, homies.

Sleep Gummies are available for purchase at ASYSTEM.

