at-least-36-dead-after-overcrowded-bus-plunges-into-gorge-in-india

At least 36 people have died, with several injured, after a bus veered off the road and into a gorge in Lucknow, India, on Monday.

The bus was carrying 60 passengers—almost 20 more than it could safely accommodate. When rescuers arrived at the scene to pull passengers out, the bus was overturned with parts of it completely destroyed.

Videos by VICE

Thankfully, some passengers were able to escape the scene themselves, which is how they were able to alert authorities. The death toll is unfortunately feared to rise, however, as some of the injured passengers are in critical condition.

Vineet Pal, a state official, said that the state government has opened an investigation into the incident. He added that the bus likely skidded off the road before plunging down a 200-foot-deep gorge.

The vehicle, of course, was likely in poor condition, contributing to the accident. So far, in fact, two transport officials have been suspended for approving the bus, per AP News.

Furthermore, the vehicle clearly violated safety regulations by piling in so many individuals—far more than what it could safely carry. It’s unclear whether that had something to do with the crash itself, but more people were likely not buckled or safely seated when it occurred.

According to BBC, around 160,000 people are killed in road accidents in India – the highest rate of any country across the world.