At Least 50 Dead in Shooting at Las Vegas Music Festival

At least 50 people have been killed following a shooting at Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas. The Washington Post reports, per police officials, that over 400 people were injured and taken to local hospitals.



The BBC reports that a gunman, named by police as 64-year-old resident Stephen Paddock, opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel around 10 PM local time on Sunday, while Jason Aldean was performing. It is the worst mass shooting in recent US history.

Videos by VICE

Police shot and killed Paddock. A second “person of interest,” named as Marilou Danley, is being sought by police. VICE News are reporting on the situation and will be updating their story here.

Aldean posted a statement on his Instagram late last night following the attack, confirming that he and his crew were “safe.”



“Tonight has been beyond horrific,” he wrote. “I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night.”

