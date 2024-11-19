At Least 70 People Aboard a Month-Long Cruise Have Norovirus

Many passengers aboard a recent cruise were forced to take an excursion to the bathroom. On week three of Princess Cruise’s month-long Coral Princess voyage, the company reported a norovirus outbreak to the Centers for Disease Control‘s Vessel Sanitation Program (VSP).

Per the CDC, 55 of more than 1,800 passengers reported feeling sick during their trip. Fifteen of the ship’s 907 crew members also experienced the illness. Those who were infected with the virus predominately had diarrhea and vomiting.

Amid the outbreak, the cruise line told the CDC that it had increased cleaning and disinfection procedures and collected stool specimens for testing. VSP is monitoring the situation.

To protect cruisers, the CDC recommends that people reschedule their trip if they’re feeling ill before their departure. The CDC also advises people to wash their hands frequently, get plenty of rest, and drink water during their trip. If a passenger witnesses somebody get ill on the ship, the CDC suggests that they leave the area and report it to cruise staff.

Other Cruise Outbreaks in 2024

Before the Coral Princess outbreak, the CDC reported 10 health incidents aboard cruise ships in 2024. Seven of those outbreaks were due to norovirus. E. coli and Salmonella were each responsible for one outbreak. The illness associated with the final outbreak has yet to be determined.

The Coral Princess outbreak is the second this year for Princess Cruises. Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises each had two outbreaks as well.