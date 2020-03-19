At Least Ben Affleck Has a New Girlfriend

In times of great uncertainty, it may comfort you to know that Ben Affleck, 47, has a new girlfriend. She is the actress Ana de Armas (you probably saw her in Knives Out), and she is 31. How did this happen, and what does it all mean?

I can’t help with the second question, but I can tell you that Affleck and de Armas met while filming the forthcoming film Deep Water in New Orleans at the end of last year. They had “an instant connection” on set, a source told People recently. Now, they’re basically boyfriend and girlfriend! They went to de Armas’ hometown in Cuba together the first week of March, then they traveled to Costa Rica for a “romantic vacation.” Now, I think they should probably stay home.

Videos by VICE

📸 • Ana hoje (5) no restaurante "La Corte del Principe" em Cuba com Ben Affleck. pic.twitter.com/33uP8aIa3U — Ana de Armas Brasil | Fã-site (@anadearmasbr) March 5, 2020

This past week in LA, de Armas was papped driving Affleck’s Mercedes to a spa appointment at the Hotel Bel-Air. Remember who else did that?



The nanny!

It’s really nice to think back to 2015 for a minute and remember Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s nanny, Christine Ouzounian, who allegedly had an affair with Affleck. When that story broke, Ouzounian bought a Lexus (“Keep calm and meet my new drop top Lexi,” she wrote on Instagram) and high-tailed it to the Hotel Bel-Air. According to People, she ran up a $12,000 bill there that Affleck may or may not have paid.

Back to our current reality: Affleck and de Armas are “definitely dating,” according to a source who talked to People. But they aren’t moving in together—yet. On Friday, sources observed Affleck helping de Armas look at houses for herself in the Venice neighborhood of LA. Affleck, you may recall, lives right down the street from Garner and his kids in the Pacific Palisades. He bought his current home in 2018, when he was dating SNL producer Lindsay Shookus.

Yesterday, de Armas posted a series of photos of herself on the beach in Costa Rica. They were most definitely taken by Affleck during the couple’s trip—compare them to some paparazzi shots here. Do you think he did a good job? And more importantly, do you think Affleck and de Armas will stay together even though they can’t go on vacations anymore?

Brad Pitt, meanwhile, is still definitely NOT dating Alia Shawkat. The newly minted Oscar winner, 56, and actress, 30, were photographed at a Thundercat show at The Wiltern in LA on Saturday, March 7. At first, TMZ only identified Shawkat as a “mystery woman,” but the gossip outlet later confirmed that Pitt’s concert date was, indeed, Shawkat. And then, the next day, the pair was photographed again—this time at In-N-Out. And Pitt was wearing the same outfit from the night before. Note his droopy jeans!



TMZ insists Pitt and Shawkat are still “just friends.” For the record, they have been going to concerts, comedy shows, gallery openings, restaurants, and other cultural events just the two of them since November. What do you think? I guess it will be hard to tell if they keep hanging out because all those things are canceled now.

—-

Well, here is what will probably be the last celebrity wedding for a while: Brittany Snow got married to a guy named Tyler Stanaland in Malibu on Saturday. As Celebitchy notes, they had at least a hundred guests and probably should have postponed the whole thing. Here are some photos, which show the bride in a Jonathan Simkhai dress and the groom in Converse sneakers. Looks like they had 17 bridesmaids and groomsmen. Hrrrngh.

Over in the U.K., Princess Beatrice is reportedly considering postponing her wedding to Eduardo Mozzi for a third time due to the coronavirus. It is currently scheduled to go down on May 29 at Buckingham Palace, but “details are still being worked out behind the scenes,” per People. The couple has had to reschedule twice already due to Prince Andrew’s involvement in the Epstein scandal. My thoughts: Maybe just go to the courthouse and be done with it.



—

As I’m sure you’ve seen, many celebrities have taken to Instagram to encourage their followers to practice social distancing in the wake of this pandemic. But only one managed to get straight to the point: Ms. Hilary Duff. I’ll leave you with her wise words. Stay home and stay healthy, everybody!