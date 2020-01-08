At Least Nicki Minaj Likes Her Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

Dear God, what is going on at Madame Tussauds, where perfectly attractive celebrities are transformed into House of Wax-style horrors?

Yesterday, per Complex, the Berlin location of the global tourist trap unveiled its new figure: a statue meant to be Nicki Minaj in her 2014 music video for “Anaconda.” The key phrase there, of course, is “meant to be.” Though the outfit and jewelry look passably Nicki, the figure in its entirety is leaving fans wondering 1) who??? and 2) how did this mess happen??? To anyone who has ever actually seen Minaj, the figure reads a little more like a random fan dressing up for Halloween.

Videos by VICE

As well-deserved as we think the backlash to Madame Tussauds’ new horror might be, Page Six pointed out this morning that it has actually—and inexplicably—passed the test of its most important critic: Minaj herself.

It turns out that the Berlin figure is not new, but the same one Madame Tussauds unveiled in August 2015 at its Las Vegas location. Sources told Page Six that Minaj not only worked with the wax museum on the statue, but she also signed off on it. That’s backed up by the fact that at the time of its release, Minaj showed off the wax figure in an Instagram post full of heart eyes and praise hands emojis.

Back then, Minaj’s wax figure caused a different type of drama. After the figure’s position on all fours prompted sexual poses by guests that were quickly deemed inappropriate by Madame Tussauds, the wax museum increased security around the statue and redesigned the set to prevent bad behavior.

Between that and the backlash about sexism the figure caused, it seems like they missed one big thing: The statue itself could have used a big redesign, too.