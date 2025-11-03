At Least One AI-Generated Artist Has Appeared on the Billboard Charts In the Past Four Weeks

Billboard recently reported on the prevalence of AI-generated “artists” appearing on their charts in the past few months. In this timeframe, at least six AI-generated or assisted artists debuted on several Billboard charts.

In addition, there has been at least one AI artist on the charts for the past four weeks. Billboard noted that this seems to be the start of a quickly accelerating trend in the music business.

Xania Monet is the most prominent example of this trend. Monet is an AI avatar created by songwriter Telisha “Nikki” Jones, who writes the lyrics before using the platform Sumo to create the music. Jones’ character debuted on several charts starting in September, earning an onslaught of attention and eventually scoring a multi-million dollar deal with Hallwood Media.

“Let Go, Let God” debuted on the Hot Gospel Songs chart and eventually climbed to No. 3, while “How Was I Supposed to Know?” peaked at No. 20 on the Hot R&B Songs chart. Recently, Monet became the first known AI artists to appear on an Airplay chart. The Adult R&B Airplay chart dated November 11 has her debuting at No. 30.

In the report, Billboard included a list of the known AI artists who have appeared on their charts. They verified the use of AI by cross-referencing songs with Deezer’s AI detection tool, which flags songs on its platform that used AI. Additionally, some of the artists disclose the use of AI in their streaming platform descriptions.

On the August 16 chart week, ChildPets Galore debuted at No. 14 on the Christian Digital Song Sales chart. The song, “The Only Thing I Can Take to Heaven,” is credited to songwriter Cindy Hugo. That week, the song earned 1,000 downloads.

Songwriter Terrance LeDoux debuted the AI-assisted project Unbound Music on the October 11 Emerging Artists chart. The project landed at No. 47, with the song “You Got This” climbing to No. 10 on the Rock Digital Song Sales chart.

Also on the Emerging Artists chart was the AI-assisted project Enlly Blue by songwriter Thong Viet. This project debuted at No. 44 during the October 18 chart week, with the song “Through My Soul” appearing at No. 15 on the Rock Digital Song Sales chart.

The contemporary Christian AI artist Juno Sky, made by Nguyen Duc Nam, took over the No. 44 spot on the Emerging Artists chart during the October 25 chart week. Most recently, Breaking Rust debuted at No. 9 on the chart with two songs. “Livin’ On Borrowed Time” hit No. 5 on Country Digital Song Sales and No. 13 on Digital Song Sales. Meanwhile, “Walk My Walk” landed at No. 14 on the Country Digital Song Sales chart.

Photo via Talisha Jones