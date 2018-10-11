At least 2 dead after Michael slams the Panhandle

Hurricane Michael — the strongest storm to hit the continental U.S. in 25 years — devastated Florida and parts of Georgia Wednesday, killing at least two people.

The category 4 hurricane made landfall at 1:30 p.m. local time, slamming into the small tourist town of Mexico Beach, 25 miles east of Panama City. The storm boasted sustained wind speeds of up to 155 mph — approaching the strength of a Category 5 event.

Michael was the strongest storm to hit the Panhandle in recorded history, and the strongest to hit the U.S. since Hurricane Andrew in 1992.

The powerful winds unrooted trees, tore the roofs off schools, shopping malls and banks, and in Panama City derailed a freight train.

Storm surges of 8 feet were recorded along the Florida coastline. Heavy rainfall submerged cars and homes.

“This is the worst storm that our Florida Panhandle has seen in a century,” Florida Gov. Rick Scott warned.

AFTERMATH. #HurricaneMichael shredded homes in Mexico Beach, #Florida. Here is more aftermath. So sad. (📸 Tessa Talarico) pic.twitter.com/7MtH7ZvdDL — Josh Benson (@WFLAJosh) October 10, 2018

A man in Gadsden County, Florida, was killed after a tree crashed through the roof of his home. In Seminole County, Georgia, the legs of a metal carport that was lifted into the air by the storm crashed through a mobile home and hit an 11-year-old girl in the head, killing her instantly.

“It looked like a war zone,” Seminole County Emergency Management Agency Director Travis Brooks told the Washington Post.

Before and after from Mexico Beach, FL. Notice structure in blue totally gone in after image. Put together through videos on this FB page. #HurricaneMichael #Michael https://t.co/2NfG2A0Iwu pic.twitter.com/viKcHsUsIJ — Chris Dolce (@chrisdolcewx) October 10, 2018

The storm was already responsible for 13 deaths in Central America and the Caribbean over the weekend.

A vehicle sits partially submerged in floodwaters after Hurricane Michael hit in Panama City, Florida, U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. (Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Michael, which was later downgraded to a tropical storm by the National Hurricane Center, is currently churning its way through Georgia and set to hit the Carolinas Thursday — an area still recovering from Hurricane Florence.

Complete destruction to the northeastern side of this bank in Panama City, FL. #HurricaneMichael pic.twitter.com/d1eG2ymZVZ — Jeff Gammons (@StormVisuals) October 10, 2018

According to the National Hurricane Center, by 5 a.m. ET the storm was tracking 30 miles west of Augusta, Georgia, traveling at 21 mph with maximum sustained wind speeds of 50mph.

A highway sign was deposited in this leveled building. #HurricaneMichael damage is extensive in Panama City. pic.twitter.com/CB0KyBXmN6 — Marc Weinberg (@MarcWeinbergWX) October 10, 2018

The full extent of the damage caused by Michael is still unknown. Emergency services and first responders were starting to assess the destruction Thursday morning.

LAWN OF WAVES. Unbelievable video of a yard of waves. It doesn't look real. I'm a bit afraid to see what the sunrise holds for these people. This was in St. George Island (via Mandi Jackson) #HurricaneMichael #Hurricane #Florida #StGeorgeIsland pic.twitter.com/8YJHkuePfB — Josh Benson (@WFLAJosh) October 11, 2018

More than 750,000 people across Florida, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina are without power, and Brock Long, the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), warned it won’t be back any time soon: “They need to be prepared, not only in Florida but Georgia as well, to see the power off for multiple weeks.”

Structures destroyed and streets turned into rivers in Mexico Beach, FL, where #HurricaneMichael made landfall as an extremely powerful Category 4 storm earlier Wednesday. https://t.co/uVVEkXmHid pic.twitter.com/NdrJ6MmFxw — ABC News (@ABC) October 10, 2018

Long added a warning for people in the Peach State:

“The citizens of Georgia need to wake up and pay attention,” he said. “The bottom line is, it’s going to be the worst storm southwest and central Georgia has seen in many decades.”

I grew up on the shores of the Gulf Coast, near Pensacola and Mobile, and that region holds a special place in my heart. That’s never been more true than now. To all those communities in the path of Hurricane Michael, you are in my prayers. Please stay safe. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 11, 2018

Cover image: Television reporters stand watching as category 4 Hurricane Michael makes land fall along the Florida panhandle, on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 in Panama City Beach, FL. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)