At Least You Aren’t the Teen Who Crashed into the DMV During Her Driving Test

On Wednesday, a teenager in Minnesota embarked on a rite of passage many of us remember but would rather forget: the driving test. She got into an unfamiliar car with an unfamiliar person, there to coach her on how to make three-point turns and parallel park or whatever, and fired up the engine. But alas, the unnamed 17-year-old failed her test before she even had a chance to really begin.

According to the Buffalo Police Department in Minnesota, the young woman made a classic rookie mistake. For whatever reason, maybe stress or nerves or lack of sleep, she put the car in drive instead of reverse, taking the Chevy Equinox barreling into the DMV—arguably the one place you would want to avoid destroying in a car accident.

Luckily, no one was inside of the building when the Chevy slammed through the doors, bringing bricks and shards of broken glass with it. The 60-year-old test administrator riding shot-gun, however, was rushed to a nearby hospital “with non-life threatening injuries,” the cops report.

While it’s safe to say that the teen failed the test, it’s not like the exam was completely pointless. At the very least, our failed driver knows the difference between drive and reverse now, so that’s a start. And while she may not be a good driver, and she may have a hard time ever getting her license, for those of us who have made many a trip to the DMV, she’s somewhat of a hero.

