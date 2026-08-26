Atari Teams Up With Activision to Re-Release 39 Retro Titles on Physical Cartridges

Atari has officially unveiled the big surprise that it has been teasing and the reveal includes stunning re-releases of 39 2600 titles on physical cartridges.

Atari x Activision Collection Brings Back Classic 2600 CArtridges

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The Atari x Activision collaboration has officially been revealed and there is a ton of content for retro gaming fans to check out. The collection is built around bringing classic games back to Atari 2600 cartridges that will be playable on the Atari 2600+, 7800+, and original hardware.

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“This collaboration celebrates the connected history between Atari and Activision, two icons of the video game industry. With a collection of 39 Activision titles on Atari 2600 cartridges, we’re bringing back some of the best games ever made for the system.”

Twelve of the most well-known titles are available as Standard Editions, which include a black cartridge and new, full-color manual.

Deluxe editions of all 39 Activision games have been split into 4 collections, which will be released in four drops. Each title in the collection includes a colorful game cartridge, woven patch, and enamel pin, only available in this set.

There are four sets available for shoppers to pre-order right now:

Treasure Collection (November 2026): A 10-game collection featuring Pitfall!, River Raid, Megamania, Chopper Command and Grand Prix.

A 10-game collection featuring Pitfall!, River Raid, Megamania, Chopper Command and Grand Prix. Speed Collection (Spring 2027): 10 high-octane titles, including Enduro, H.E.R.O., The Activision Decathlon and Laser Blast.

10 high-octane titles, including Enduro, H.E.R.O., The Activision Decathlon and Laser Blast. Secrets Collection (Summer 2027): Nine classics featuring Kaboom!, Keystone Kapers, Private Eye and Starmaster.

Nine classics featuring Kaboom!, Keystone Kapers, Private Eye and Starmaster. Victory Collection (Fall 2027): Ten 2600 titles, including Pitfall II: Lost Caverns, River Raid II, Pressure Cooker and Beamrider.

There are also Deluxe Collections available for a steeper price that a colorful game cartridge, woven patch, and enamel pin, only available in these sets.

All games are playable on the Atari 2600+, Atari 7800+, and original hardware. Pre-orders are open for Standard Editions, the first Deluxe Collection, the Ultimate Deluxe Set complete bundle.

Gamers who don’t have any Atari hardware at this point can also check out the Starter Bundle for $334.93. This bundles includes the Atari 2600+ console with CX40+ joystick, extra wired CX40+ joystick CX30+ paddle controllers, and four standard edition games. The games in the Starter Bundle are Pitfall!, River Raid, MegaMania, and Kaboom!

Retro gaming fans can visit the Atari site to check out all the bundles and secure their pre-orders now. Be sure to check back soon for lots more retro gaming news and updates.

The Atari x Activision collection is available to pre-order now.