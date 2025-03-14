‘Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories and the Envisioned Land’ Pushes the ‘Atelier’ Franchise to New Heights (Review)

One of the first games I ever had the privilege to review released in the same year as Elden Ring. And hilariously enough, I had an even better time exploring the world of Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream than I did with the most beloved game of the year. So, as soon as I saw that Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land was coming out during the same timeframe as another Elden Ring game, I had to wonder if it would hit those same highs for me. I’m happy to say, Yumia may have dethroned Sophie as my favorite protagonist, even if some parts of the journey had that “first game” feel.

‘Atelier Yumia’ Is a Best-of Compilation of Other ‘Atelier’ Games

Atelier Yumia is a very charming game. It’s filled to the brim with collectibles, charming characters, and some of the most gorgeous vistas in a GUST game. While Atelier Sophie 2 may have been my introduction to the franchise, I was quick to dive into some of the other games in the franchise. Atelier Yumia feels like the sum of all parts when comparing it to the other games in the franchise, feeling different enough to earn her own franchise, while also being familiar enough not to alienate longtime fans.

Rather than focusing on turn-based combat, Atelier Yumia is an action-based game. Combat is electrifying, fast-paced, and slightly confusing to understand at first. A grand sense of adventure lies in every facet of Atelier Yumia, and that comes with a bit of learning and relearning along the way. But after learning the finer facets of the combat system, I was eager to jump into every battle I could along the way.

While Yumia may only have a few core attacks at the start of the game, her and her team’s abilities begin blossoming the more you play. As with any good RPG, really. Tackling challenging enemies requires a fair bit of strategy beforehand. I do wish, however, that the basic enemies were just a little tougher. Even on Normal, most fights can come to a close rather quickly, especially once I learned the basics of the combat.

A Ravaged World Needs Yumia’s Help, Even Though They’re Quick to Judge Her for Her Abilities

The story of Atelier Yumia is also quick to break off of the standard and beaten path. In most games, the idea of Alchemy is celebrated, rewarded at times, even. But not in Atelier Yumia, where the practice of alchemy has been outlawed. And folks aren’t afraid to let Yumia know what they think about her and her abilities. People are cruel at times, unafraid to voice their criticisms of the young alchemist. But she’s steadfast and ready to prove everyone wrong. Yumia is a joy to experience, and she’s one of the most fleshed-out protagonists yet.

While the practice of alchemy is frowned upon here, Yumia is still called upon for her magical abilities. It’s easy to see why; the world is being choked by Mana, and only a proper alchemist can help clean things up. So, using the Atelier located in the world, Yumia and I could create many different items. And her Simple Synthesis skill allowed me to craft plenty of items on the go, as long as they were something small like bandages or ammo. Oh yeah, that’s right, she has a gun. It’s still a staff, to be fair, but it also doubles as a rifle. And that’s so sick.

Yumia can use her Gun Staff to shoot down materials, stun enemies, scan foes, or just about anything in between. It’s such a neat feature that I wouldn’t have expected, and it also comes in handy during combat scenarios. Playing more like a Tales game than ever before, I had to strategize and choose between front and back combat plains, character swapping, and more. It helped keep combat feeling fast-paced and fun, even hours into the adventure.

A Massive Open World Makes ‘Atelier Yumia’ an Absolute Joy To Explore

One of my favorite parts of Atelier Sophie 2 was the world. Paired with the wonderful soundtrack, it made every moment of exploration feel full of whimsy and fancy. And Atelier Yumia is no different. It’s much better than I would have initially anticipated. The world is huge and filled to the brim with collectibles, secrets, and more that I didn’t have time to find before this embargo hit. I’m genuinely eager to jump back in as soon as possible to find everything that’s buried deep within these lands.

Mana powers nearly everything in Atelier Yumia, including her ability to use synthesis out in the field. But you can use it to negate fall damage, unlock portals and doors, and just about everything else. I could earn it back by defeating enemies, or by using Energy Generators and flowers spread through the world. Or, in another shocking twist, I could also unlock my inner House Flipper and build different bases in different locations. Bet you weren’t expecting this one to suddenly turn into a cozy game, huh?

That’s right; on top of being an excellent, story-driven RPG, it’s also a city-builder. Sure, some of the building aspects can be a little frustrating at times, especially since it’s their first crack at making it happen. But at the end of the day, these are just growing pains. They’re doing something new and different with the Atelier franchise to make it feel more unique than ever before, and I can appreciate that fact. Just be patient and work with the sometimes finicky building controls, and you’ll have a city of your own sooner rather than later.

Some Parts of ‘Atelier Yumia’ Can Be More Confusing Than They Need To Be

Speaking of growing pains, Atelier Yumia can be slightly more confusing than it needs to be. For example, you may come across a Camping Site. Where it would seem like you could use synthesis to create a Camping Set. Well, you’d be wrong. You can use it to build new buildings and set up a more “permanent” camp. But, you can’t use the camping set inside the area. I can see some players getting confused by this type of wording, and it’s something that I’d love to see refined in a future sequel.

Using Synthesis at the Atelier can also be slightly daunting at first. Creating and crafting new items is quick and rather seamless — requiring me to dig through my inventory to find the best items possible for better creations. There are multiple synthesis points per object, and it’s rather in-depth in comparison to other games in the franchise. It feels unique enough to be specifically Yumia-coded, but it can be a little confusing. Just dig in and read the instructions carefully, otherwise you may feel a little lost in the sauce.

Regardless of these little issues, Atelier Yumia is a great step forward for the roughly 30-year-old franchise. It proves that GUST still knows how to make the franchise feel new and exciting, all while keeping long-term fans happy. Yumia is a great protagonist, and the action-battle RPG feels great in action. Be ready to learn as you play, and prepare to sink plenty of time into this world. It’s a fantastic addition, and I’m already eager to see what Yumia’s next adventure is going to look like.

Verdict: Strongly Recommended

Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land will be available to purchase on March 20, 2025, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. A code was provided by the publisher for the sake of review. Reviewed on PlayStation 5.