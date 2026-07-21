Atlanta Rapper Alley Boy Passes Away at 42 After Battling Kidney Disease

Tragedy strikes for family, friends, and fans of Alley Boy. The Atlanta rapper passed away at 42 years old after a battle with kidney disease. His daughter confirmed the news on Instagram with a throwback photo of her and her dad.

It came on the heels of Alley Boy’s daughter responding to early reports over the weekend claiming he passed away. She expressed her appreciation for people reaching out but stressed that he was still fighting in the hospital. Moreover, she asked family, friends, and fans for thoughts and prayers.

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“My daddy is NOT dead,” she wrote of Alley Boy on Monday morning. “Please stop spreading false information and posting things before you know the truth. i appreciate everyone who’s reached out and checked on me i don’t have the strength to respond to everyone but im so thankful !! I LOVE YALL. please keep me & my family in your prayers ‘ we really need it !! GOD HAS THE LAST SAY SO.”

Southern rappers have shared their tributes in the aftermath of Alley Boy’s passing. Master P shared his condolences for the Atlanta rapper, stating that he made “some of the best street music ever” with him. Additionally, Cee-Lo mourned losing another legend in his city, just like Trouble back in June 2022.

Alley Boy Dies at 42 After Kidney Failure

“I remember like it was yesterday, we met in Lenox Mall. He had a look in his eyes and written all over his face, young and hungry,” Cee-Lo recalled. “Didn’t really want to speak, it seemed, but he had to let me know that he was next! Now if that ain’t some east side s**t I don’t know what is. He kept that energy all throughout his career.”

Alley Boy has been candid about his kidney issues before his tragic passing. Back in 2023, he shared that he had started dialysis. A year later, he opened up further about how lean played the most pivotal part in his kidney issues. During the process, he was still waiting on a potential kidney transplant.

“From drinking lean. I be telling n***as, all along I was drinking the lean,” Alley Boy admitted to Off The Porch. “I used to sell it, so I always had it. The whole time, I’m allergic to opioids and didn’t know it. I was drinking poison the whole time. Making my blood pressure go up. All that s**t combined, it damaged my kidney.”

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