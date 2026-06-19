Atlus Confirms Persona 4 Revival Will Change Controversial Storylines

New screenshots seem to confirm that Persona 4 Revival will change controversial storylines in the game. According to images released by Atlus, the Persona 4 remake has overhauled Shadow Kanji’s plotline in an effort to modernize it.

Persona 4 Revival Reportedly Changes Controversial Kanji Storyline

Screenshot: Atlus

This past week, Atlus hosted the official Persona 4 Revival broadcast stream, which revealed the remake’s new features and changes. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the new trailer appears to confirm that major changes are being made to Kanji’s Persona 4 storyline, which deals with his sexuality.

Videos by VICE

The new changes were on the Persona subreddit. According to fans, Kanji’s Shadow sequence has been altered in some pretty significant ways. “Shadow Kanji’s weapons have been changed from ♂♂ to ♂ and ♀. Along with the banner in the back going from “mens only” (男子専用) to “unisex” (男女兼用). They seem to be trying to address the unfortunate reading from the original game that following less ‘traditionally male’ norms meant you’re gay.”

Screenshot: Reddit

In the original Persona 4, there is a plotline where Kanji struggles with his masculinity due to his interest in things that he believes society see as “feminine.” This is why Shadow Kanji initially has two male symbols, to represent this internalized struggle. However, in Persona 4 Revival, the symbols have seemingly now been changed to represent both genders, and the bathhouse has been made to be “unisex” instead.

Persona Fans Accuse Persona 4 Revival of “Censoring” the Story

Screenshot: Atlus

Following news that Persona 4 Revival will make changes to key themes in the game, fans took to social media to vent their frustrations. Some players accused Atlus of “censoring” the game’s original story. Others also argued that it was an “overcorrection” of a plotline that was “misunderstood.”

For example, on Reddit one user wrote, “The Shadow was never about Kanji being gay. It was about him internalizing what society projected onto him. So changing the symbols just muddies that whole point.” Another commenter agreed and replied, “This feels like it makes things less clear? I don’t know. The original version has him wielding masculinity as a weapon, which is basically what Kanji does.”

Screenshot: Atlus

With it seemingly being confirmed that Persona 4 Revival will revise Kanji’s storyline, it’s likely the remake has also made changes to Naoto’s themes as well. Although, this has not been officially confirmed by Atlus. Outside of the Kanji sequence, we don’t know how much will actually be changed. And even in the new Shadow Kanji scene, we only see changes in the gender symbols and bathhouse sign. It’s unclear if dialogue or cutscenes will also see revisions.

While many fans expected the Persona 4 would have some alterations to make it more in line with modern audiences, up to this point those changes had just been speculation. However, if the latest Revival showcase is anything to go by, it appears that the remake might have more changes made to the story than some may have expected.