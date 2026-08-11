Atlus Producer Sparks Hope For Persona 1 and 2 Remakes

With Persona 6 currently in the works, some fans are wondering which other original Persona titles could receive the full remake treatment sometime in the near future now that Persona 3 Reload has paved the way.

‘I think we have to do it’

Screenshot: Atlus

Persona 3 Reload released in 2024 and proved that there is definitely a huge demand for reimagined versions of the earlier installments in the JRPG franchise. Persona 3 Reload was a critical and commercial success and helped introduce plenty of additional gamers to the franchise.

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The next major project in the works at Atlus is Persona 6, but lots of fans are also wondering if full remakes for the original Persona or its sequel could also be in the works. Although Atlus is not ready to confirm either of those projects, new quotes from P-Studio producer Kazuhisa Wada do suggest that they haven’t been ruled out.

Wada was asked about Revelations: Persona and Persona 2: Innocent Sin/Eternal Punishment remakes in a recent interview with GamerBraves and he responded by saying:

“At this point, I can’t say for sure, but personally, I think it’s something we should definitely do. I think we have to do it.”

Wada’s opinion doesn’t officially greenlight the projects or spin up pre-production, but it is exciting to hear them confirm that it seems like something the team should tackle at some point in the future.

The recent Persona 6 teaser earlier this summer was so minimal that it left many fans of the franchise hoping to learn more soon about some kind of new content from Atlus and P-Studio.

If either game does get a remake, fans will likely have to wait at least a few years before something like that would be ready. Hopefully some of the work that was done on Persona 3: Reload and Persona 6 could give Persona 1 and Persona 2 a head start, but there would be a ton of new work needed to modernize the games in a similar way that Persona 3 was presented.

Although some gamers may be starting to feel remake and remaster fatigue with select franchises, it does seem like the earlier Persona games are old enough that they would benefit from remasters that could modernize the titles and help introduce them to younger audiences.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more news and updates on the Persona franchise.

Persona 6 is currently in the works, but has not shared a specific release date.