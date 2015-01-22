Atmospheric Installation Brings Outdoor Weather Inside

Fog floats, wind blows, rain falls, and the sweet sounds of nature fill your ears, but you’re not standing outside on a grass field—you’re actually in The Weather Machine, an installation that recreates the elemental conditions occuring outside of its housing’s four walls. “The audience is situated at the heart of an unfolding landscape, following a disjointed, poetic text as the atmosphere around them takes shape,” explains David Shearing, who created the work in collaboration with composer James Bulley and writer Kamal Kaan.

Screens, wooden pallets and grass transform the stage@leeds venue into a landscape, and the stripped-down interplay between light and sound during the performance explores “how weather conditions connect us to each other and, ultimately, shape our lives.” Check out images of The Weather Machine below, and click here to order tickets.

Tickets for The Weather Machine are available for performances from February 5th through 7th, 2015.

