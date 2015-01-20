Atomnation Celebrates 25 Releases With This New Compilation

We spent the better half of the last year locked into hypnosis with the warm and high-brow sounds emerging out of Applescal’s Atomnation label. From the head honcho’s own ON DECK mix, to immersive cuts from the likes of Tonik Ensemble and Barcelona-based Sau Poler, to the breathtaking ambient album from Swedish newcomers Gidge—the team has been on point without fail.

Now, as the label joins together to mark a milestone of 25 releases thus far, they’ve provided us a full-stream of their celebratory compilation, which highlights some of their most notable releases from throughout their short, but fruitful existence. Enjoy the full stream below, and keep your eyes (and ears) peeled for more releases from the outfit as 2015 pulls ahead in full-steam.

Download the entire Atomnation 25 Compilation for free from here. Atomnation is on Facebook // Soundcloud