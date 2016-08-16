Attacked by ISIS on the road to Mosul

With the mooted October deadline for the recapture of Mosul from the Islamic State rapidly approaching, Kurdish Peshmerga on Sunday launched an offensive to push closer to Mosul from the Iraq’s southeast, gaining control of another vital supply line.

VICE News traveled with the Peshmerga’s elite Zerevani division as they pushed north through IS-held countryside.

Videos by VICE

Watch “Fighting the Islamic State with Iraq’s Golden Division: The Road to Fallujah”

Read “Here’s what the US-led coalition is doing to retake Mosul and Raqqa from the Islamic State”