Attention All Women With This J Name: Drake Is Sending You a Special Invitation

Have you ever wanted to hang out with Drake? Do you live in a big city like Los Angeles or New York? And does your name happen to be Janice? If so, you’re in luck. On Instagram, the Toronto MC made a public announcement calling on every Janice that lives in Los Angeles, New York City, Miami, Toronto, and Houston to look out for a special invitation from the ICEMAN.

Obviously, it’s in reference to his recent smash hit “Janice STFU”. After peaking at number one before being overthrown by Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo, Drake currently sits at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100. It marked his first chart-topping hit since his New Orleans bounce-inspired “In My Feelings” eight years ago.

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According to Now Toronto, Drizzy is looking to make amends with the Janices of the world with a massive party. Apparently, the big event is slated to happen on June 28th at the Cactus Club in Toronto from 1 pm to 4 pm. Additionally, if you don’t have a real government ID that verifies your status as ‘Janice’, you’re not getting into the function.

“Janice STFU” largely captured the public imagination because of Drake’s antagonism on the record. Scattered throughout the song, he has a number of disses to his many enemies.

Drake tries to Make Up For Offending all Janices after “Janice STFU”

One person who may or may not have been in his crossfire was Joe Budden. An old podcast reference saw the veteran New Jersey rapper joke that his “given white woman name is Janice.” Naturally, speculation ran rampant due to Budden’s past issues with Drake.

Budden initially admitted that he didn’t think it had anything to do with him. However, on his podcast, he immediately started laughing that he’s just going to take everyone’s word for it and assume the Janice mantle.

“The funny s*** is I’m Janice even if I’m not Janice now,” he jested about the Drake song. “I see some n***as out there mad I’m Janice. They trying to talk me out of it. ‘It ain’t you. It ain’t Joe.’ Ay, it is if it ain’t. This s*** hard. I’m that n***a, yo. I ain’t gon’ hold you, I’m that n***a.”

Jay-Z also received a subliminal shot from Drake on “Janice STFU”. On the track, he raps, “You boys got big off my name, that’s big enough / We know how you OGs rockin’ already, my n***a, the jig is up.”

Consequently, in a freestyle at The Roots Picnic, Hov threw his own warning shots. “A rapper can’t be my opp… The jig is up, n***a I’m up 10, wrong chart champ, n***as looked up to Hov, I never looked up to them,” he spat. “Them crackers got your publishing checks, go talk tough to them, don’t talk success to me, you n***as is workers, in perpetuity is how your contract is worded.”