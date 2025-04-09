Attention, Helldivers! People Are Making Lewd Mods for Helldivers 2

Citizens of Super Earth! Would you like to goon for Managed Democracy? …Ugh, already, I’m regretting writing that. It just doesn’t make me feel good. You see, I’ve been trying to wrap my head around these adult mods for Helldivers 2. There are a lot of them. So many of them. I’m not sure why they exist, nor am I surprised. But I’m having an impossible time imagining a universe where the Helldivers are some sort of elite gooning squad on a warpath to edge the greatest threats to Liberty in the universe.

‘Helldivers 2’ Has a… Muscle Mommy Mod?

After I wrote about Palworld‘s bustling NSFW modding community, I decided to dig into Helldivers 2 and see if the game has any lewd add-ons. Lo and behold, there are actually quite a few on Nexus Mods.

First of all, two of the most popular mods on the site offer thick female body types that replace a series of armors. These are called “Muscle Mommy Heavy Armors” and “Arbie’s Abdo Styled Collection”.

Abdomera’s Muscle Mommy mod really brings out the dumpy thicc proportions. Designed to replace the female-coded body types in the game, Abdomera’s mod makes female characters have toned figures, thick hips, and large bosoms. Expect skin-tight body suits that show off thick, plump rears. An additional Muscle Mommy pack also adds nipple armor for some reason. I don’t know what the tactical purpose of areola protection is. I’m still trying to figure it out. I’m not opposed, just saying.

Screenshot: abdomera

Arbylest’s mod, meanwhile, expands on Abdomera’s original design by offering a wider set of armors beyond the heavy armor rating. The aesthetic is generally the same, just offering more variety for players who want to run around in light or medium armor.

Admittedly, these two mods are suggestive but relatively tame. Arbylest’s PH-9 Predator shows a female Helldiver in an extremely tight bikini, a swimsuit clearly shared by Abdomera’s “Dummy Thicc Devastator”. But despite having horny intentions, both models stay relatively tasteful. That’s not the case for every adult Helldivers 2 mod. The Hellbunny features a female Helldiver in lingerie with her breasts and vulva bare. A “nude MMD” model replacement features a naked anime girl with massive tits. Another naked Helldiver has a line depicting how deeply she wants to be penetrated during vaginal sex. And for the furries? You can run around as a massive naked female hellhound with her breasts exposed. I like how her nipples are orange, it’s a clever touch.

Mommy Bile Titan?

Things get stranger for Helldivers 2 from here. CursedLibertine’s Bile Boobies mod gives the Bile Titan massive breasts, complete with visible nipples. Several mods by Ceepert turn female Helldivers into fat women with big stomachs. A bunch of add-ons change various textures so players can enjoy the surrounding hentai all the time. Palworld even makes an appearance thanks to a Lovander model swap, featuring thick hips and a huge rack. And then there’s GoonDivers, which just slaps tits onto various Automatons, Terminids, and Illuminate. In Liberty’s name, I still can’t get over the Harvester with massive breasts dangling from its body. Why?

Also, if that wasn’t enough? Someone added Loona from Helluva Boss in a bikini. Neat.

Screenshot: arbylest

Now, I love adult games as much as anyone. But beyond the Muscle Mommy packs by Abdomera and arbylest, I just don’t see myself downloading too many gooner add-ons for Helldivers 2. Maybe I’m not enough of a monster fucker, I don’t know. Still, it’s incredibly funny to think there’s not one, but two mods that have the Bile Titan with fat tits, as GoonDivers also includes CursedLibertine’s change. Although I am worried Helldivers may become so distracted by their well-endowed enemies that we may end up overrun by bugs with massive mommy milkers. Curse you, Joel? For inspiring treason? I don’t know who to blame anymore.