Auburn’s Jason Smith Astoundingly Tips 77-Yard Pass to Himself for TD

There’s a definite property in the game of football called “possession.” A nauseatingly-thick rule book determines when a team has it, and when a team doesn’t. But just when we though we’ve tagged down a series of concrete measures to understand exactly what it is, something comes along to blow our minds.

Today, that something happens to be a person, and that person happens to be Auburn’s wide receiver Jason Smith. The man was on the receiving end of a long bomb, and it seemed—by all the rules of football and physics—that he had lost control of the ball. The ball looked doomed for the turf, but instead of giving up, Smith took a second tap on the ball to keep it aloft—just out of reach of two defenders—and landed in his own damn hands for a carry all the way to the house.

Let’s just check this out on loop, ad nauseam:

You could call it a football miracle. Yet it wasn’t miracle enough to keep No. 2 Alabama from putting Auburn away in the long run. What a pity. Smith’s TD should have counted for at least 17 points.