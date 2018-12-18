Auckland Pride Replaces Parade With a March

After weeks of intense discussion and division, Auckland Pride has decided to get rid of next year’s parade and replace it with a march instead. The march intends to make the pride celebration more of an inclusive grass-roots movement, moving away from corporate influence. express magazine reported the event won’t involve corporate companies who have taken part in the previous years and that there will also be no opening gala or after party.

Auckland Pride made the announcement at a community hui in Freemans Bay last night during a discussion around alternative options for the historic but recently controversial parade. But according to a number of community members at the meeting, the decision had been made before the hui started, express reports.

The decision comes after more than $30,000 was raised to replace corporate funds with community pūtea through a Givealittle page. Auckland Pride caused a stir last month after they controversially banned police in uniform from taking part in the annual event held on Ponsonby Road. The bold call resulted in corporate sponsors—including BNZ, Vodafone New Zealand and Ponsonby Business Association—pulling funding and support.

There has been a hostile division within the LGBTQI+ community ever since, but earlier this month the Auckland Pride Board survived a no-confidence vote. Hundreds of people turned up to the special general meeting at Pitt St Methodist Church in central Auckland, but the vote against the board was defeated by 52 votes, 273 votes for and 325 against the motion.

The Auckland Pride Festival is scheduled for February 1 to February 17.