Auckland Scuzz Merchants The Blue Bloods Have Called Out to Fans to Help With Their Sordid New Video

A red jaguar, a diamond ring, two Doberman, oysters, champagne and a model in a dungeon, were part of a list of demands that The Blue Bloods Kimmy Elizabeth Swanson aka Stud, put to fans to help with the band’s video for “Disco Punk Daddy”.

As you can see below, the fans delivered in the sordid crowdfunding stakes and helped the Kiwi punks video become a reality.

Cruising the streets of Auckland in Jeremy Scott wings, Kimmy dreams of bigger things, namely becoming a disco punk daddy and jet setting the world, possibly frequenting high-class sex parties in London’s West End and exclusive nightclubs in the Bowery. Or maybe just necking a Stella in the back of an uber.

Since forming in 2013, the band have released a couple of EPs and done a short tour of Sydney and Melbourne. Back then we called it "chipped nail polish music". We stand by our words.







Catch the Blue Bloods at Auckland’s at Whammy Bar May 7 with Center Negative and Black Science.