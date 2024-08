Thousands flooded Auckland’s ASB Showgrounds over the long weekend for the Armageddon Expo’s annual dose of fun, fantasy and fellowship. And among all that: weapons, lots and lots of weapons. From the suspiciously realistic to the papier-mâchéd at home. Guns. Swords. Hammers. A kind of shoulder-mounted shark, and Hunter S. Thompson with his fly swat. Seemingly, the common thread between the various fantasylands represented is that people want instruments with which to do each other harm.