Vertagear Partnered With Audi to Make Gaming Chairs Inspired by Luxury Cars

Everything these days is a pain in the neck. And the back. Most daily tasks are harder than they need to be, from figuring out healthcare to making sure your e-commerce shipment isn’t stolen off your porch. Don’t let sitting be another cause of an aching back.

Vertagear, maker of gaming chairs, partnered with Audi to launch three new, Audi-branded gaming chairs perfect for long stretches spent gaming in front of the TV or typing at the desk in front of your computer. All three are available for pre-order now, with a July 15 ship date.

why such a fancy gaming chair?

Because you’ll look badass? Ok, more seriously, because it’s tough on the old bones to sit for hours at a time, and yet that’s exactly how so many of us spend our working hours and then, later, our downtime.

What you need is a comfortable chair when you’re in front of the computer. Maybe your tastes lean away from the stereotypical computer chair, the kind that fills up office cubicles everywhere from San Francisco to Tokyo. Those things never seem to be made for long stretches spent at the desk.

You know what kinds of seats are made specifically for cradling your backside for hours at a time? Car seats. That’s why chairs marketed specifically toward gamers draw so heavily upon their design, with high seat backs and thickly cushioned bolsters around the ribcage and thigh.

The market calls them gaming chairs because that’s who tends to shell out extra money on such things, but just as how you can (and should) use a gaming mouse to reduce carpal tunnel pain, even if you only use your computer for non-gaming tasks, you can plop the Vertagear in front of a desk and enjoy better back support as you type out spreadsheets for work or your personal SubStack in the evening.

All three models include steel frames, lumbar support, and five-star bases that are harder to tip than a typical chair. The only downside is that you have to wait until July 15 for them to ship, but you can enter your pre-order now to make sure there’s one reserved for you.