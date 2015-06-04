Audien and Parson James Stay Up All Night with “Insomnia”

Parson James is having the best summer ever. You know his voice from Kygo’s “Stole the Show,” and while he preps his own solo material (expected later this year), he gets to front another monster. “Insomnia” is the latest from Grammy-nominated Audien featuring James on vocals, now sitting at No. 1 on the Billboard Dance/Club chart.

The Connecticut-based Audien signed to Astralwerks in December, hit the Grammy’s as a first time-nominee in February (he lost to Tiësto, nbd), and dropped this big happy tune in March. “Insomnia” is another main stage-ready banger for James, a self-described “pop gospel” vocalist who happens to be managed by the same team that had a bit of success with someone named Lorde.

Videos by VICE

Audien continues a summer of touring that includes a string of club dates and a residency at Marquee Las Vegas in addition to appearances at Spring Awakening in Chicago and EDC in Las Vegas this month, Tomorrowland, Summer Set, and Electric Zoo all before Labor Day!

“Insomnia” is available now through Astralwerks. Get a copy here.

Audien on Facebook // SoundCloud

Parson James on Facebook // SoundCloud