Like Vinyl All the Time? Travel With Audio-Technica’s Portable Turntable, Now on Sale

It takes a certain kind of lovable, committed maniac to travel with even a piece of their vinyl collection, and for that I love them. But people do it. Once you figure out how to shoehorn the vinyl records themselves into your luggage without breakage or cave to buying a record travel case, you’ve got to figure out how to wedge the turntable into your suitcase while still leaving room for non-musical yet important stuff, like clothes and toothpaste.

Audio-Technica, a heavyweight in the turntable world, has a decent deal on its gloriously, oddly named Sound Burger, a portable turntable made just for the kinds of music-obsessed crazies that have continued to read this article this far.

best deal ever (on a sound burger)

The Audio-Technica Sound Burger portable Bluetooth turntable is $50 off its $200 retail price, making it (vinyl-recorded drumroll, please) $150. Stripped entirely back to its most basic components, the whole thing folds up to protect the stylus and cartridge into a package no larger than a shoe. Either one really long Chuck Taylor or one very skinny clown shoe.

For a brief one or two days back in early October, the Sound Burger was also on sale for $150. But except for that outlier, the Sound Burger has remained stubbornly at its retail price, except for a couple of dips around Black Friday and the winter holiday shopping season.

But even those two sales weren’t as good as this one. That tells me that this deal (and I don’t have any insider info, so this is my disclaimer) isn’t likely to be repeated or bested anytime soon. If you want it, lunge for this deal while you can still get it for $150 at Walmart.

If you miss the boat, you can still pick it up for $175 at Amazon. It’s half as good, but it’s still good. Remember that most of the time in the past year, if you were buying a Sound Burger you’d be buying it for full price at $200.