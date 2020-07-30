Your August 2020 Zodiac Tarot Reading by the VICE Fortuneteller

August is a month of finding peaceful resolution in times of doubt. We’re hustling and making sure that we make the right choices. Some signs will be nostalgic for the past, while others will deal with some pretty heavy mental load. However, clarity will be attained through inner-peace.

Aries

Cards: Seven of Wands and Six of Swords / Photo: Lois Veloso / Illustration: Owi Liunic

You’re coming in strong and victorious for the month of August. You may be recognised for your powerful command and you will feel confident in what you achieve. People respect you and you will gain a bit of popularity. Continue this momentum. It will be very easy for you to start slipping into a state of stagnation because of the strong start to the month, so be conscious of this. Don’t waste this time by taking your initial success for granted. Start thinking of your next move and how you want to evolve. You’re really only as good as the last thing you do.

Taurus

Cards: Ace of Swords reversed and Knight of Pentacles reversed / Photo: Lois Veloso / Illustration: Owi Liunic

You may find it difficult to articulate what’s really on your mind due to a lack of clarity in a confusing situation. You may find yourself in a state of uncertainty and have to deal with mental blocks due to pressure in making certain decisions or starting something new. Don’t beat yourself up too much and just rest. It’s okay not to know what you want this time. Choose to delay your decision making and think things through, but also start reflecting on what you want to do in in the long term. You have time, just don’t waste it.

Gemini

Cards: King of Pentacles and Nine of Cups / Photo: Lois Velooso / Illustration: Owi Liunic

You may encounter a person who is mature, generous, and has had a lot of experience in the workforce. This month, they may introduce you to an opportunity involving finance, business, or security. This person could offer you a deal that will benefit everyone involved. Consider taking it. If you have a money-related wish, the Universe will give you a doorway to that this month. It’s up to you to decide if you want to take it or leave it. Just remember to be grateful and cordial, whatever your choice is. Don’t bite the hand that feeds you.

Cancer

Cards: High Priestess and Knight of Swords / Photo: Lois Veloso / Illustration: Owi Liunic

Your intuition is strong this month and it’s time to listen to your gut. This is your higher self asking you to pay attention to signs. But, as truthful as intuition is, you may want to analyze things through the lens of logical reasoning too. This is a good way to practice your discernment. Whatever information comes your way, look at it in both an intuitive and a rational perspective, and make a judgement from there. You have the wisdom, reflect that in your actions. Follow through the month with confidence, ambition, and full force to yield positive results.

Leo

Cards: Four of Cups reversed and Ace of Wands reversed / Photo: Lois Veloso / Illustration: Owi Liunic

This month, you may start finding yourself in a place of contemplation and introspection. You will tune into yourself and come up with goals to achieve. This is a result of feeling uninspired and blocked lately. This is not the time to look for validation from other people. Instead, reflect on what you like about yourself. Discover your own potential and work to evolve this into something concrete this month. You don’t have to finish them, but it’s good to start somewhere.

Virgo

Cards: Four of Swords reversed and The Sun / Photo: Lois Veloso / Illustration: Owi Liunic

There’s been a lot on your mind lately and you may be dealing with information overload. This causes you to overthink to a point of anxiety. Remember that these thoughts are just thoughts. This month, battle your tendency to over-analyze by reducing your internet consumption and doing something in the real world. Work on healing yourself by getting in touch with nature. You can also play with children in your family, water indoor plants, or take a dip in a private pool. Find contentment with the little things.

Libra

Cards: Page of Swords and Nine of Wands / Photo: Lois Veloso / Illustration: Owi Liunic

This month, you may find yourself speaking up on a matter that is very important to you, without thinking of the repercussions that may follow. People may challenge your beliefs and you could get defensive without backing up your point with substantial information. To avoid this, think about possible questions people may throw at you. Don’t give up or be apologetic just because other people think differently than you. Instead, look at this is a test of how persistent and knowledgeable you are in the matter.

Scorpio

Cards: Knight of Cups and Two of Cups reversed / Photo: Lois Veloso / Illustration: Owi Liunic

You or an old flame (or both) may start missing each other and think of reconnecting. These feelings are romantic, with hopes to get back together or relive the past to relieve your fears of losing one another. Be aware of these feelings and ask yourself if this relationship is worth revisiting. You could choose to use your separation for self-care. This is the time to love yourself, instead of looking to someone else to fill the void.

Sagittarius

Cards: Wheel of Fortune and Seven of Pentacles / Photo: Lois Veloso / Illustration: Owi Liunic

You may be learning or mastering something huge this month. You’ve come a long way, have gone through ups and downs, and will now reach a point of completion. This milestone is huge because you can be proud of the lessons you’ve learned to get to this point. You are about to enter a new journey with all this new knowledge and skills. It’s important to continue cultivating yourself. Know that what you are going through will prepare you for prosperity and more growth. Continue working hard because your rewards are closer than you expect. Good job, Sag.

Capricorn

Cards: Seven of Pentacles and Knight of Swords reversed / Photo: Lois Veloso / Illustration: Owi Liunic

This month, you may feel anxious over something you’re waiting to prosper. You’ve put a lot of investment and work into it and have done everything to the best of your abilities. However, you are overly focused on the outcome and expect things to speed up. Thank yourself for working hard but also recognize that you have to give it time. Take a step back and wait. Avoid being overly eager to the point of bugging people for answers. Learn to surrender to the situation and trust that you will reach your desired outcome. It may not be this month, but it’s coming.

Aquarius

Cards: The Fool reversed and Wheel of Fortune / Photo: Lois Veloso / Illustration: Owi Liunic

You may become daring, spontaneous, and in the mood to take risks this month. But watch out, you may be underestimating the situation. Be careful not to be overly optimistic because the outcome of the situation may be the opposite of what you hope for. Don’t be naive this month and be sure to analyze and make calculated risks. Life is full of ups and downs, so be ready for circumstances to change, for better or for worse. Experience is the best teacher, but you can also learn from other people’s experiences or through books and films.

Pisces

Cards: Queen of Pentacles and Two of Swords / Photo: Lois Veloso / Illustration: Owi Liunic

You may find yourself building your financial independence and working to secure your future. A person who recognizes this may reach out to you for help this month. You may find yourself wanting to help this person financially, but try the more pragmatic choice of giving them advice instead. Help them pause and analyze the situation and recognize the options available. Don’t spoon-feed them by giving them everything and leaving little for yourself. Show them that you’ve worked hard to get to where you are now. Empower others through wisdom.

