Aurora Borealis Peaks in Solar Storm

Apotheosis – Solar Storm from Henry Jun Wah Lee / Evosia on Vimeo.

Stargaze from your mobile device. Evosia Studios has captured one of the best solar storms in years according to filmmaker Henry Jun Wah Lee. In 2015, the Earth is in a period of solar maximum, where we see the greatest level of solar activity in the sun’s 11-year solar cycle. For the last year, Lee has been traveling to the plains of Iceland to capture this awesome natural light show. “On March 17th, 2015, I was fortunate enough to be at the right place at the right time when the solar storm of the decade hit Earth. The sky was covered with auroras so strong, they were visible at dusk.” said Lee on his Vimeo page. Apothesis – Solar Storm compiles a series of beautifully shot Icelandic landscapes covered in waves of radiant blues, greens, and violets. He says, the orange and red glow you see in the distance is from hot lava spewing from a nearby volcano.

Videos by VICE

Lee teaches timelapse workshops in Iceland. So you, too, can learn to create your own epic Northern Lights video.

See Lee’s other time-lapse work here.

