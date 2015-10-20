Aurora Dee Raynes’ Debut Vid is the Best Acid Trip You Never Took

Get your time traveler’s boots on for this transcendental mindfuck of a video. Look at it this way: If Flying Lotus got dosed by SBTRKT at the zoo on the way to Low End Theory while an angel whispered in your ear, it would feel a little bit like this video. The tune is called “Do What You Do” and the artist is Aurora Dee Raynes, a newfangled collaboration between producer Touchy Subject and vocalist Danielle Kranendonk.

Released on upstart London label Wotnot Recordings, ADR follows up releases by Deft, Danglo, and Glenn Astro. The video was produced by Ben Jones AKA the Illage Videot of Preference Studios. Anyway––If you’ve made it this far in the article and aren’t watching the video by now, you’ve prioritized this content incorrectly. Please scroll up.

Aurora Dee Raynes is on Facebook // SoundCloud