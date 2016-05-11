Ausmuteants’ ABABCd TV Appearance Has Reaffirmed Our Love For Their Munted Punk

It’s no secret that around these parts we hold a very dear and intense love for Ausmuteants and their munted synth punk.

The Melbourne-by-way-of-Geelong band recently played at Melbourne’s Gasometer alongside Pearls, The Ocean Party and Totally Mild as part of the ABABCd series of recorded gigs.

If you can get past the over earnest audience and their head nodding and ‘rocking out’, you will see that the video captures Ausmuteants at their hectic best as they rip through a version of “Calculations”.

The band play another hometown show this Friday at the Tote along with Lumpy and the Dumpers. The season finale of ABABCd is May 28 when Loose Tooth, Crepes, Beaches, Lossless (Oscar Key Sung & HTMLflowers), Habits and Black Cab take over the Gasometer.