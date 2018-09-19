Aussie Cops Aren’t Happy about Having to Cover up Their Tattoos

Members of the Australian Federal Police force are kicking off over a new uniform policy that requires officers to cover up their tattoos, with some claiming the dress code discriminates against bogans. Almost 100 emails were sent to management following the announcement that, as of September 1st, AFP staff would be required to cover their ink while on duty or in uniform.

The prevailing criticisms can mostly be boiled down to either “That’s discrimination!” or “That’s going to be pretty hot!”, as the new guidelines state that officers with visible tattoos will be required to wear long-sleeve shirts unless they apply for an exemption on the grounds of medical, religious or cultural reasons.

“My cultural background is Aussie Bogan. Tatts are a part of it,” wrote one outraged police officer who’s almost definitely worried about having to wrap a scarf around the Southern Cross on his neck. “My culture is as important as anyone else’s.”

“To regulate to cover them up is to say they are offensive to the eye,” wrote another. “If that’s the case let’s trim up the tubbies, mask the ugglies [sic] and platform shoe up the shorties.”

A handful of officers also highlighted the fact that their body art helped them relate to no-good criminals and ne’er-do-wells in order to infiltrate crime rings and perform undercover operations.

“I am no longer in GD’s (general duties), but work in NAGS (National Anti-Gang Squad), so once again my tattoos are one of the many tools I can use when I speak to bikies etc,” claimed one staff member. “I am sorry, but this is discrimination. Why do you think because a tattoo is religious or tribal that it would mean more to another person than my tatts mean to me?”

In response to the backlash, AFP’s media unit issued a statement to SBS News clarifying that “common sense will prevail in the application of this policy and exemptions considered on a case-by-case basis.” That could mean that they’ll only be cracking down on the really shitty tattoos. But that still probably includes all cops.