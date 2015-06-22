Aussie League Player Dies From Injuries Sustained in Game

Rugby league player James Ackerman has died after being injured during a game in Australia on Saturday.

The 25-year-old was playing for the Sunshine Coast Falcons against the Norths Devils in the Queensland Cup, the state’s premier competition, when he was injured by a tackle in the fourth minute. The game was suspended and then called off as the gravity of the situation became clear.

Videos by VICE

Ackerman was immediately treated by a doctor and first-aid staff, who worked for 40 minutes at the scene, before he was transported to hospital with a major brain injury. He did not regain consciousness and died today (Monday) with his family present.

Ackerman leaves a wife and two children.

His club’s managing director Robert Moore said: “This is obviously a very difficult and traumatic time for a considerable amount of people – and we ask for the privacy of the family to be respected.

“Our immediate priority is to provide support for the family as well as the players, coaches and referees who were involved in this game.”

Ackerman was also called a “champion guy” and “one of our leaders” by the club’s chief executive officer, Chris Flannery.

“He was a tough competitor and a fine player who in many ways was the heart and soul of our team,” added Flannery.

Francis Molo, the player who tackled Ackerman, is reported to be struggling with the aftermath of the incident. Molo’s manager said the player is “not coping too well”.