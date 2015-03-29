Aussie Sibling Rivalry with NERVO and Stafford Brothers in Miami

NERVO and Stafford Brothers aren’t your average siblings. For starters, both acts are world-trotting DJ duos who happen to look freakishly good behind the decks. And then there’s the whole picking each other’s noses thing. When all four of them stopped by THUMP Miami Beach House during Miami Music Week, NERVO’s Mim and Liv shared some details on their new song with Kylie Minogue and Jake Shears of the Scissor Sisters, while Chris and Matt Stafford stayed mum about the mysterious guest vocalist on their upcoming track with Rick Ross. Well, when they weren’t too busy jabbing each other and drinking hair of the dog coconut cocktails.