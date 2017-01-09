Aussie Tennis Bad Boy Nick Kyrgios​ Takes Serve … At Donald Trump

Bad boy Aussie tennis star Nick Kyrgios has let his feelings on the elevation of controversial property mogul Donald Trump to US president be known.

Kyrgios wore a “F*** Donald Trump” t-shirt after his Fast4 pre-Australian Open warm-up victory over Rafael Nadal in Sydney yesterday. The t-shirt featured Trump – a former reality TV star whose election was influenced by Russian hacking – with devil horns and ‘Joker-like’ additions.

When asked about the t-shirt by media, the Aussie replied: “it’s pretty explanatory”.



He later returned to watch compatriot Bernard Tomic play, against Dominic Thiem – but had changed into a nondescript Nike shirt. Kyrgios is working his way back to full fitness, after injuring his knee playing basketball last month.