Austin’s Here Now, Entertain Him: We Talk Mechs, Kingdom Hearts, THQ, More

Austin returns to the podcast after a few weeks of thinking about mechs, and finding rest and relaxation by staying up until the wee hours of the morning while—well, thinking about mechs. He’s joined by Patrick, Cado, Rob, and Natalie to revisit Kingdom Hearts III as everyone nears the ending (no spoilers!), while also touching on Daemon X Machina, Betrayal Legacy, Pokemon Let’s Go Eevee, the medical world’s recent decision to inflate Patrick’s stomach, and the THQ Nordic/8Chan fiasco from last week. Oh, and for some godforsaken reason, we spend a long time talking about Joe Wright’s Pan movie from 2015.

Discussed: Daemon X Machina, Betrayal Legacy, Pokemon Let’s Go Eevee, Kingdom Hearts III

