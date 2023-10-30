Australia Abstains From UN General Assembly Vote on Gaza Truce

Australia has abstained from voting at the UN General Assembly on a humanitarian truce – the first step to a ceasefire – between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

On Saturday the Assembly voted overwhelmingly in favour of an “immediate, durable and sustainable humanitarian truce” in Gaza.

The motion was passed with 120 countries in support, 14 countries against, and 45 abstaining, including Australia. The motion is not binding but it applies significant political pressure.

Australia’s ambassador to the United Nations, James Larsen, said at the assembly meeting Australia would abstain because the motion was “incomplete” because it did not mention Hamas as the perpetrator of the initial attacks.

“The resolution did not recognise terror group Hamas as the perpetrator of the 7 October attack,” he said.

“And Australia again explicitly calls for the immediate and unconditional release of hostages.”

“We can affirm Israel’s right to defend itself, while also saying the way it does so matters.”

The United States voted against the motion, citing similar reasons.

“It is outrageous that this resolution fails to name the perpetrators of the October 7th terrorist attacks: Hamas. Hamas. It is outrageous,” US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

Canada proposed an amendment to the resolution, seeking an explicit condemnation of Hamas. The US backed the amendment but it failed to get two-thirds support and did not pass.

Greens leader Adam Bandt said on Twitter Australia’s abstinence was unacceptable.

“Labor needs to work towards peace, not war, in Gaza and the Middle East,” he wrote.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton also criticised the government’s decision, but argued that Australia should have voted with the US against the motion.

This came the day before Australia’s largest free Palestine rallies yet saw thousands of protestors gather in capital cities in solidarity with Palestinians.

An estimated 8,000 Palestinians, including at least 2,913 children, have been killed by Israeli air strikes since October 7, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, and at least 1,400 Israelis were killed in Hamas’ initial attacks.

Aleksandra Bliszczyk is the Deputy Editor of VICE Australia. Follow her on Instagram.