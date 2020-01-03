The Australian Navy Is Now Rescuing Hundreds of Wildfire Refugees Stranded on Beaches

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here.

The Australian Navy is working to evacuate stranded wildfire victims ahead of the weekend, when the already devastating blazes were forecast to get even worse.

The Royal Australian Navy rescued about 1,000 people who were trapped in the town of Mallacoota, Victoria which has been hit especially hard by the bushfires. A local MP, Darren Chester, told the BBC it was an “unprecedented mass relocation of civilians.”

Some 4,000 people were forced to flee to Mallacoota’s beaches on Monday, pushed out of their homes by a fire that blocked out the sun and painted the sky an apocalyptic red. With roads blocked, the Navy has taken around 60 people out by helicopter, while about 1,000 had signed up to be evacuated via boat, the BBC reported.

Packed town hall meeting in Mallacoota. Residents told to prepare for evacuation on HMAS Choules. Not compulsory. Families sobbed and hugged as they try and decide what to do ⁦@theheraldsun⁩ pic.twitter.com/joYEzm39QU — David Hurley (@davidhurleyHS) January 2, 2020

#OurPeople have been working with @Australian_Navy to evacuate people & their beloved pets from Mallacoota today.



HMAS Choules & MV Sycamore arrived off the coast of Mallacoota on January 2 to help Victorian authorities with evacuations. #GoodSoldierimg #AustralianFires pic.twitter.com/1tg4UHloa4 — Australian Army (@AustralianArmy) January 3, 2020

But the evacuations were hardly limited to Mallacoota. On Friday, authorities made a final plea for people to evacuate across a roughly 5,400 square mile area in the southern part of the fire-stricken state of New South Wales (NSW). In both Victoria and NSW, firefighting officials have been granted emergency powers to forcibly relocate people, if necessary, according to the Guardian.

The nation was on edge, considering the weekend’s forecast. This fire season’s destruction has already proven massive: at least 20 dead, 28 people missing in Victoria, half a billion animals killed, nearly unbreathable air, countless acres of land scorched. But it may soon be far worse.

“It’s going to be a blast furnace,” Transport Minister Andrew Constance told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Saturday’s forecast for the fire-ravaged areas in NSW calls for blazing temperatures around 100 degrees Fahrenheit and high winds, nearly perfect conditions to make the wildfires worse. The fires could spread quickly and unpredictably, with parts of the country facing “catastrophic” fire danger in some regions.

While the nation struggles to deal with the fires, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has come under intense criticism for how he’s handled the crisis.

“I’m angry about the prime minister’s response,” former Rural Fire Service commissioner Greg Mullins told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Friday. “It reminds me of President Trump, when there’s multiple shootings, saying, ‘There’s nothing to do with guns.’ We have to talk about climate change.”

Morrison toured an evacuation center in Victoria on Friday and downplayed the criticism just after getting heckled in NSW by citizens who had lost their homes the day prior.

“People are angry and people are upset … well, whether they’re angry with me or they’re angry about the situation – all I know is that they’re hurting, and it’s my job to be there to try and offer some comfort and support,” Morrison told the Guardian.

